Colombian President Orders Navy to Enforce Coal Export Ban to Israel

Bogotá, MINA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has intensified his stance against Israel’s military actions in Gaza by ordering the Navy to block all coal shipments destined for Israel.

According to Middle East Monitor, this follows his August 2024 decree banning coal exports to Israel, which he reaffirmed on July 24 with a public declaration: “Not a single ton of coal should leave Colombia for Israel.”

Despite the official export ban, Petro revealed that shipments continued under limited exceptions and alleged that members of his administration authorized them without his approval.

“They took out a ship full of coal again today, bound for Israel. A challenge to my government,” he said on social media. He announced the Navy would receive a written order to intercept these vessels.

The announcement has sparked renewed tensions with multinational mining companies like Glencore, operator of Cerrejón, Latin America’s largest open-pit coal mine and US-based Drummond. Both firms maintain they complied with the legal exceptions in the ban. Petro, however, accused corporate interests and internal defiance of undermining Colombia’s foreign policy.

Calling for national solidarity, Petro urged Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez to initiate urgent dialogue with coal sector unions and engage indigenous communities, particularly the Wayúu people of La Guajira, who are impacted by mining activities.

This action is part of Colombia’s broader diplomatic break with Israel. In 2024, Petro’s government severed ties and halted purchases of Israeli arms. Colombia recently hosted an emergency ministerial summit supporting Gaza and displayed Palestinian flags on the presidential palace.

Colombia’s coal industry is already struggling, with the mining sector contracting for five consecutive quarters. In March 2025, Cerrejón announced a 50% production cut due to high costs and policy uncertainty. Petro’s push to transition away from fossil fuels and prioritize human rights has added to the strain.

While critics argue Petro’s approach could cost Colombia economically and diplomatically, supporters view it as a rare and courageous stance in support of Palestine. With few countries taking material action, Colombia now stands out for using economic policy to back its condemnation of the Gaza conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

