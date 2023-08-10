China to Implement Law on Coercion of Communist Ideology on Religious Activities

Tibet, MINA – The Chinese government will implement a new law containing the imposition of communist ideology on religious activities, which will take effect from September 1, 2023.

The new law stipulates, “religious venues must uphold the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and socialist system, thoroughly implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for the new era”. Tibet Post reported on Tuesday.

Laws were enacted for activities in monasteries, temples, mosques, churches and other places of religious activity, with the aim of imposing Communist ideology on religious activities.

The law would restrict essential religious activities and teaching to places of worship, which would become places of socialism and communism in places of worship.

According to the announcement made on July 31, 2023 by the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, this new law puts into practice the basic socialist values, leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

The new law consists of 10 chapters and 76 articles, contains procedural requirements for the preparation of the establishment and registration of places of religious activity, arrangements for the management of places of religious activity and social society.

The contents of the law also stated, “Places of religious activity must integrate Chinese culture and reflect Chinese style in architecture, sculpture, painting and decoration.”

According to the Chinese government, freedom of expression and exercise of religious freedom are considered a threat to national security. (T/RE1/P2)

