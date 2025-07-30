SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Only 109 aid trucks were allowed into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, but most were reportedly looted amid intensifying lawlessness, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The office reported that four out of six airdrops also failed, landing in unsafe zones under Israeli control or in areas civilians had been ordered to evacuate. “The majority of the aid trucks were looted and robbed due to the security chaos systematically and deliberately imposed by the Israeli occupation,” the office said.

Officials accused Israel of engineering starvation by deliberately obstructing aid delivery and destabilizing humanitarian operations. The failed airdrops, they warned, not only missed their targets but put already vulnerable civilians at greater risk.

At least 600 trucks and daily fuel are needed to meet Gaza’s basic needs. But since March 2, Israel has kept all crossings closed, preventing the regular flow of humanitarian aid.

Also Read: Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 147 people, including 88 children have died from hunger since October 2023. The total death toll from Israel’s aggression has surpassed 60,000, mostly women and children, amid relentless bombardment. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

News Channel

About Us