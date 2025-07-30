Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

Gaza, MINA – Only 109 aid trucks were allowed into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, but most were reportedly looted amid intensifying lawlessness, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The office reported that four out of six airdrops also failed, landing in unsafe zones under Israeli control or in areas civilians had been ordered to evacuate. “The majority of the aid trucks were looted and robbed due to the security chaos systematically and deliberately imposed by the Israeli occupation,” the office said.

Officials accused Israel of engineering starvation by deliberately obstructing aid delivery and destabilizing humanitarian operations. The failed airdrops, they warned, not only missed their targets but put already vulnerable civilians at greater risk.

At least 600 trucks and daily fuel are needed to meet Gaza’s basic needs. But since March 2, Israel has kept all crossings closed, preventing the regular flow of humanitarian aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 147 people, including 88 children have died from hunger since October 2023. The total death toll from Israel’s aggression has surpassed 60,000, mostly women and children, amid relentless bombardment. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

