Ben-Gvir Uses Images of Gaza Destruction to Torture Palestinian Detainees

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has enforced a punitive measure requiring Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons to view photographs of the widespread destruction caused by the Israeli occupation military in Gaza.

Videos circulating online show Ben-Gvir pointing to images hung on prison walls while stating, “That’s what the prisoners need to see every day.”

In the footage, Ben-Gvir adds, “I hope they all see their houses here,” referring to the depicted ruins. This incident follows another recently surfaced video in which the extremist minister threatens Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah leader imprisoned since 2002 for his alleged role in attacks during the Second Intifada.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric described the videos as disturbing and emphasized that all prisoners must be treated in accordance with international law and with respect for their inherent dignity.

Also Read: Former Palestinian Basketball Star Killed by Israeli Fire While Searching for Food

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israel currently holds over 10,800 Palestinian detainees, including 49 women, 450 children, and 2,378 individuals classified as unlawful combatants. These figures do not include detainees held in military camps or prisoners from Lebanon and Syria.

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians and left the enclave devastated and facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip