Ben-Gvir Intends to Change Status Quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Islamic Waqf Council condemns the intentions and plans of the Israeli extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir to change the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

In a statement, the Waqf Board called this a flagrant violation and blow to the most basic historical and religious rights of all Muslims.

“Warning against provocative calls and disgusting and irresponsible plans that will drag Israel into ever-increasing conflicts in the region,” said the Waqf Board as quoted by Wafa Thursday.

The Islamic Waqf Council asks all countries in the world and region to immediately intervene to prevent this plan.

The institution, which is under the auspices of the Kingdom of Jordan, also emphasizes the need to maintain the religious, historical, and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque as an exclusive place of worship for Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)