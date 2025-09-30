Ben-Gvir Approves New Prison to Detain Palestinian Workers Without Permits

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has approved the establishment of a new prison designed specifically for Palestinian workers entering Israel without permits. For the first time, such workers will be classified as “security detainees” rather than “criminal offenders,” according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday.

Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi confirmed preparations are underway to open the new facility, which will serve as the central prison for Palestinian workers detained under the new policy.

The move comes in the wake of the September 8 Jerusalem attack by two Palestinians that left six Israelis dead, prompting Israeli authorities to intensify measures against what they call “infiltration.”

Israeli data reveals that since the beginning of 2025, police have inspected over 665,000 vehicles, detained 542 Palestinians without permits, and shot 107 others while attempting to cross the border or separation wall. Currently, about 2,500 Palestinians are held as “criminal offenders,” a number expected to rise sharply under the new policy.

During a Knesset debate, IPS officials and Ben-Gvir’s ministry announced plans to add 3,500 detention spaces by October 2026, with discussions underway for another prison in the Sorek area of central Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to face harsh realities. Those without permits risk arrest, raids, or even being shot, while tens of thousands with valid permits endure daily humiliation and hours-long delays at checkpoints. Since October 2023, Israel has frozen nearly 150,000 work permits, further deepening the economic crisis in the West Bank and Gaza.

Driven by unemployment and poverty, many Palestinians cross into 1948-occupied Palestine seeking better wages, often forced to sleep outdoors or in makeshift shelters to keep their jobs and provide for their families. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

