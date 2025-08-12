Australian PM Accuses Netanyahu of Intentionally Ignoring Suffering of Gazans

Canberra, MINA – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately ignoring the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Albanese’s accusation comes a day after Australia announced its decision to recognize a Palestinian state during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Speaking on Tuesday, Albanese revealed that his frustration with the Netanyahu administration’s stance helped drive this historic decision.

He told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that he had spoken directly with Netanyahu last Thursday to inform him of Australia’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood.

“He [Netanyahu] again reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well, which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people,” Albanese said in response to the Israeli leader’s reaction.

“The decisions of the Netanyahu government, firstly, the stopping of aid that we’ve seen and then the loss of life that we’re seeing around those aid distribution points, where people queuing for food and water are losing their lives, it’s just completely unacceptable.”

Making the announcement at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra on Monday alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Albanese explained that his government’s move to recognize a Palestinian state is part of a coordinated global effort to build momentum for a two-state solution.

On Tuesday, the Australian Prime Minister told ABC that he hopes the decision will be remembered as Australia’s role in helping to end the “cycle of violence” in the Middle East. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

