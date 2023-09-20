At the UN, Indonesia again Voices Support for Palestine

New York, MINA – Indonesia has once again voiced its strong commitment to supporting the peace process in Palestine.

This was the statement of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs which was read by the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tri Tharyat at the Peace Day Effort: Renewed Effort for Middle East Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly Session on Monday.

After three decades, the situation in Palestine has not yet made significant progress. On the contrary, the situation is increasingly showing a decline with an escalation of violence. The prospect of a two-state solution is actually becoming increasingly distant from reality.

Responding to this, the Director General of Multilateral expressed the hope that the Peace Day Effort initiative led by a number of Arab countries, namely Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as the Arab League and European Union organizations, could make a concrete contribution in realizing peace in Palestine and the region.

The meeting was a kick-off for an initiative to put together a package of peace incentives to encourage both sides to revitalize the peace negotiation process that has been on hiatus for a long time.

The incentive package will be formed through three working groups in the fields of politics and security, economics and human development. The Working Group will be open to participation from all countries and is targeted to be formed in October 2024.

Indonesia always plays an active role in developing capacity to prepare an independent Palestinian state. In recent years, Indonesia has provided training to more than 2000 Palestinians, in various fields including MSMEs, e-commerce and disaster management.​ (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)