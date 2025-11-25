SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)

Kabul, MINA – Afghan authorities said at least nine children and one woman were killed after Pakistani forces bombed a house in southeastern Khost province late Monday night, in what marks a sharp escalation amid an already fragile ceasefire between the two countries, Al Jazeera reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, said the attack hit a civilian home in the Gurbuz district around midnight. The residence belonged to a local man, Waliat Khan, the son of Qazi Mir.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident,” Mujahid wrote on X. “As a result, nine children [five boys and four girls] and one woman were martyred, and his house was destroyed.”

Mujahid added that other airstrikes targeted areas in northeastern Kunar and eastern Paktika provinces, injuring at least four civilians. Pakistan has yet to issue any statement on the attacks.

Also Read: Academic Boycott of Israel Doubles Despite End of Gaza War

The deadly bombardment comes just one day after a suicide bombing at the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar.

The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Pakistan Taliban (TTP).

Pakistani state media reported that the attackers were Afghan nationals, while President Asif Zardari accused “foreign-backed Fitna al-Khawarij” of orchestrating the attack from Afghan soil.

Earlier this month, another suicide attack in Islamabad killed at least 12 people. Pakistan blamed a TTP-linked cell allegedly guided “at every step” by leaders based in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Sudanese Army Battles RSF in Kordofan as Civilian Hardship Worsens

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Tensions worsened following deadly border clashes in October that left about 70 people dead on both sides. Although a ceasefire was brokered by Qatar and Turkiye, negotiations in Istanbul stalled, largely over Pakistan’s demand that Kabul curb TTP activity.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of harboring militant groups behind a surge in attacks, including the TTP, which has carried out a long-running campaign inside Pakistan. Afghanistan rejects the allegations and counters that Pakistan shelters groups hostile to Kabul and continues to violate Afghan sovereignty.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Condemn Israeli Attacks and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

TagAfghanistan airstrike border tensions ceasefire civilian casualties Islamabad bombing Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Khost province Pakistan Pakistan Taliban Peshawar attack Qatar Taliban administration TTP Turkiye Zabihullah Mujahid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 November 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

21 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza in Major Ceasefire Violation

  • Sunday, 23 November 2025 - 16:41 WIB
Europe

Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Condemn Israeli Attacks and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

  • Sunday, 23 November 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 10 Palestinians Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 21:39 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

MSF Warns Gaza Faces Winter Hardships as Aid Remains Insufficient Despite Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 19:12 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Israel Committs Gaza Ceasefire Violations (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 10:34 WIB
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us