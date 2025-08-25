Army Chief Urges Netanyahu to Accept Prisoner Swap Proposal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve a current prisoner exchange proposal, warning that plans to occupy Gaza City could endanger the lives of hostages held in the enclave.

“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir said in comments broadcast by Channel 13 on Sunday, stressing that the military has created the necessary conditions for the agreement to proceed.

The proposal, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, includes a 60-day ceasefire, Israeli redeployment near the border, the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for Palestinian detainees, and discussions for a permanent ceasefire.

Families of the captives welcomed Zamir’s call, saying it reflects public demand for a comprehensive agreement that would secure the release of 50 hostages and bring an end to the war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved military plans to occupy Gaza City, pledging heavy bombardment and mass displacement, despite concerns about hostages’ safety. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

