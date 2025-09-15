Arab-Islamic Leaders Condemn Israeli Attack on Qatar, Call for Strong Regional Response

Doha, MINA – Arab leaders on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike on the Qatari capital, Doha, warning that the assault could destabilize the region and undermine existing peace agreements, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Israel’s actions threatened regional peace and security.

“What is happening now undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples of the region, and obstructs any prospects for new peace agreements,” Sisi said.

He warned that Israel’s escalation risks destroying existing peace accords, including Egypt’s landmark 1979 treaty, and could return the region to an atmosphere of conflict.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II echoed these concerns, stressing the need for a clear, decisive, and deterrent response to Israel’s strike on Doha, which he said showed Israel’s threat knows no bounds.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the attack as a serious escalation and called for the creation of a joint Arab-Islamic committee to present a unified stance before the UN and other international organizations. He also urged a roadmap to achieve a full ceasefire in Gaza.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the aggression targeted the concept of mediation and the principle of dialogue and solutions, while Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reaffirmed support for Qatar, condemning Israel’s ongoing assaults in both Gaza and Syria.

The extraordinary summit was convened after Israeli warplanes struck a compound in Doha last week, killing five Hamas leaders and a Qatari security officer. []

