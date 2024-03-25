Al-Quds International Ambassador Calls on the World to Stop Israeli Aggression

Jakarta, MINA – Al-Quds International Ambassador, Ali Farkhan Tsani called on the international community to jointly stop the brutal Israeli military aggression against the people in Gaza Strip.

“We appreciate South Africa’s steps in filing Israel’s lawsuit with the International Court of Justice in The Hague, regardless of the outcome,” said Ali Farkhan at the Book Review “The Land of Palestine Belongs to the Palestinian Nation” in a series of Ramadhan Ta’lim Niyabah activities at the Cipeucang Hizbullah Mosque, Koja , North Jakarta on Sunday afternoon.

He revealed that even though the number of Muslims in South Africa is only around 1.6 per cent of the population, the bitter experience of apartheid in that country prompted him to file a lawsuit against Israel’s genocide, which is far worse than apartheid.

Countries in the Latin American region also showed strong protests against the brutal actions of Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians, said the Senior Editor of MINA News. He gave the examples of Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Chile, and Colombia.

Big countries also gave their support to the struggle for Palestinian independence, such as Russia and China.

“So, in terms of international diplomacy, the United States and Israel are actually increasingly under pressure. “Not to mention economically, the US is actually the largest debtor country in the world, with a value of $33 trillion,” he said.

However, he regrets that neighboring Palestinian countries have instead established diplomatic relations with Israel, which is supported by the US, which are increasingly deteriorating.

Ali Farkhan also appealed to Muslims to continue to increase literacy about the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence. So that this can increase determination and solidarity towards Palestine. Among this literacy is through mass media, studies, book reviews, news and others related to Al-Quds.

In the study of the book “The Earth of Palestine Belongs to the Palestinian People” by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur and Ali Farkhan Tsani, Publisher MINA Publishing House, the basic arguments of the Quran and Al-Hadith, Al-Quds, the Land of the Prophets, the attention of the Prophet Muhammad towards the Sham region, are explained. The Bible and Talmud, the dangers of the Zionist Protocol and the signs of victory for the Muslims to defeat Jewish hegemony.

On the same occasion, the DKM Trustee of the Hizbullah Mosque, Ade Nuryaman, in his speech said that Palestine is an international issue that never ends being discussed.

The Israeli occupation’s genocide against Palestinians must be stopped, and aid to starving people in the Gaza Strip must continue to be intensified, he said.

For this reason, he hopes that through studies or book reviews related to Al-Aqsa and Palestine, he can increase the faith, insight and solidarity of the people towards the Palestinian struggle. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)