Al-Qassam Places Full Responsibility on Israel for Rafah Confrontation

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that the Israeli army bears full responsibility for the recent confrontation involving a group of its fighters in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Brigades said its fighters were acting in self-defense inside an area under Israeli control. The group stressed that its members do not accept surrender and will not hand themselves over to Israeli forces. It added that mediators must find a solution that ensures the continuation of the ceasefire.

The Brigades also stated that their recent efforts to locate and retrieve the bodies of Israeli captives were carried out under extremely difficult conditions. They emphasized the need for technical teams and additional equipment to recover the remaining corpses.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

