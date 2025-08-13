SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam, Al-Quds Brigades Detail Joint Operations Against Israeli Forces in Gaza

Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has revealed details of several operations carried out last month against Israeli forces in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, Palestine Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

On July 4, Al-Qassam targeted a Merkava tank with a Yasin 105 shell east of Shujaiya. The next day, the group shelled a house sheltering Israeli soldiers, causing casualties. On July 9, its fighters sniped three soldiers in the same area, killing or wounding them.

The group also announced three additional operations on Monday, shelling two Israeli military sites and sniping two soldiers.

In a joint operation with the Al-Quds Brigades, Al-Qassam said they targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the western Al-Satar area, north of Khan Younis. The Al-Quds Brigades also reported destroying an Israeli military vehicle with a “Thaqib” high-explosive device as it advanced on Al-Arnab Street in the Al-Katiba area of central Khan Younis.

Also Read: Italian Defense Minister: Israeli Government Has Lost Sanity and Humanity

Earlier today, Al-Quds Brigades’ military media released footage of rocket attacks on the kibbutzim of Nahal Oz and Kfar Sa’ad in the Gaza envelope.

Separately, a field commander for the Al-Quds Brigades said their fighters inflicted heavy damage on Israeli forces after a partial withdrawal from eastern Gaza. The area had been planted with various explosive devices, including “Thaqib” and “Zilzal” explosives, as well as bombs made from remnants of Israeli ordnance.

The commander confirmed that over 52 Israeli military vehicles were destroyed in Shujaiya, Al-Tuffah, and Al-Zaytoun using these devices and projectiles. He added that many other attacks could not be documented due to restricted access to the sites.

He stressed that these results show the enemy suffered a significant blow during its incursion into eastern Gaza and vowed that the Al-Quds Brigades would continue its resistance operations. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Al-Qassam Brigades Al-Quds Brigades al-Tuffah Al-Zaytoun Gaza City Gaza envelope Hamas Israeli army Kfar Sa'ad Khan Younis Merkava Tank Nahal Oz Shujaiya Thaqib explosive Yasin 105 shell Zilzal explosive

