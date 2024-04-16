Akdeniz Ship Ready to Sail on Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition

The Akdeniz ship is docked at the port of Turkiye ready to sail on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) world peace mission. (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – The Akdeniz ship is ready to sail on a mission that is estimated to involve 1,500 participants, including humanitarian activists, medical personnel, influencers, as well as journalists from 50 countries, to break through the blockade of Gaza, Palestine.

MINA journalist Nurhadis in Istanbul reported that the organizing committee of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) on Monday monitored preparations for the Akdeniz Ship, one of three ships that will sail on this world peace mission.

The FFC Steering Committee, Ann Wright, said that all preparations were continuing to launch the voyage to open Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza.

Even though the ship was initially scheduled to sail on Sunday, Ann said that the sailing schedule might change, due to the existing security situation. However, Ann emphasized that she would sail as soon as possible.

“Food and medicine must reach the people of Gaza as soon as possible,” she said.

Based on monitoring by MINA journalists at the location, this ship, which consists of 7 decks, can accommodate more than 1,000 people with various facilities.

“Several workers were seen tidying up several rooms including bedrooms and restoration on the ship, but in general the ship is ready to sail,” reported Nurhadis.

The FFC fleet of ships is planned to sail on Sunday from the port of Turkiye, carrying 5,500 tons of food and medicine aid along with 1,500 volunteers from various countries to penetrate the Gaza blockade via the Mediterranean Sea.

Several NGOs from Indonesia also participated in this mission, including the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Maemuna Center (Mae-C), Taqwa Squad. Meanwhile, journalists who participated were from Metro TV media and MINA News Agency. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)