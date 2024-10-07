A Year of Genocide in Gaza: Israel Occupation Forces Continue to Kill Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured on Monday in an Israeli occupation bombing that targeted citizens’ homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that three citizens were killed and others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in Block 1 in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

They added that the bombing targeted citizens’ homes west of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which resulted in the injury of at least seven citizens, coinciding with the Israeli drones firing on several areas in the camp.

The Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the Saftawi area northwest of Gaza City, which resulted in the injury of a number of citizens.

The occupation forces continue the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 41,870 citizens and the injury of 97,166 others, most of whom are children and women, in an incomplete toll, as thousands of missing persons are still under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)