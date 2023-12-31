Select Language

Israeli Assault Kills 106 Gaza Journalists in 84 Days

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has killed 106 Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip in 84 days of continued intense attacks, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Gaza Media Office said another journalist was killed in an attack by the Israeli army on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

It indicated that a Al-Quds TV journalist was killed in the attack, bringing to 106 the number of journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

In a previous statement, it said Israel intentionally killed journalists in Gaza to silence the Palestinian narrative, conceal the truth and prevent news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

