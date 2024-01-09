9,000 Israeli Soldiers Receive Psychological Treatment Since the Beginning of War on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army’s medical corps said that “9,000 soldiers have received psychological treatment since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement on Monday as quoted by Quds Press, Israeli Army said that “a quarter of the soldiers who received psychological treatment did not return to fighting in Gaza.”

The Israeli occupation army had announced the killing of the deputy commander of training in the Nahal Brigade during the battles in the northern Gaza Strip. He was an officer with the rank of major and was promoted to lieutenant colonel after his death.

Hebrew media reported that the dead man was the son-in-law of the former coordinator of the activities of the occupation authorities in the West Bank, Yoav Mordechai.

Thus, the announced death toll in the Israeli occupation army, including officers and soldiers, rises to 510 since the start of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” including about 180 dead since the start of the ground aggression on Gaza.

The spokesman for the “Al-Qassam Brigades”, the military wing of the “Hamas” movement, Abu Ubaida, had confirmed that the number of dead soldiers of the occupation army was “much greater” than what the occupation army announced.

Abu Ubaida said, “The occupation leadership is lying to its public about the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, and in the course of the battles,” threatening to kill more occupation soldiers, returning in “black bags.” (T/RE1/P2)

