Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

6,000 Aid Trucks Blocked from Entering Gaza, UN Warns

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that over 6,000 aid trucks carrying essential food and humanitarian supplies remain stranded in Jordan and Egypt, unable to enter Gaza due to ongoing Israeli restrictions.

“At UNRWA, we have the equivalent of 6,000 trucks in Jordan and Egypt waiting for the green light to get into Gaza,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s Commissioner-General, on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

He stressed that the situation in Gaza is one of “manmade hunger,” and that “airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation.” Lazzarini emphasized that ground deliveries are faster, safer, and more dignified than costly and dangerous airdrop operations.

Calling for urgent political action, Lazzarini demanded that the Israeli siege be lifted, all crossings opened, and humanitarian workers guaranteed safe and unrestricted access to the civilian population. He dismissed ongoing claims of aid diversion to Hamas, citing a recent USAID report that found no evidence of systemic misuse of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The USAID study, conducted between October 2023 and May 2025, examined 156 incidents involving lost or stolen aid and concluded that none of it was proven to have reached Hamas. The report directly contradicts Israeli and US claims that have been used to justify the controversial militarized private aid operation in Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,000 deaths among desperate civilians near aid distribution points.

Lazzarini also urged the international community to allow UN agencies and partners to operate “at scale and without political or bureaucratic hurdles.” He warned that continued obstruction will only deepen the crisis and prolong the suffering of millions trapped under siege. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us