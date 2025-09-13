33 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including seven aid seekers, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Seven people were shot near an aid distribution point in Wadi Gaza, with several others wounded in the same attack, as Israeli forces continued heavy bombardment of northern Gaza and Gaza City. Witnesses said the army deployed booby-trapped robots to demolish residential homes and high-rise buildings in what residents described as efforts to push civilians further south.

In Gaza City’s al-Sinaa Street, four Palestinians were killed and others injured when a multi-story residential building was bombed.

In the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, three UNRWA schools, Sit Sura, Al-Alya, and Shaheiber sheltering thousands of displaced people were struck. The same camp was also hit by strikes on the Krizm apartment block, the old post office building on Hamid Street, and several homes near the old police station. Another strike near UNRWA’s supply center left several people injured.

In the al-Mukhabarat area, northwest of Gaza City, a residential tower was hit, injuring several Palestinians.

Two more people were killed when Israeli forces struck a gathering east of al-Ghafri junction on al-Jalaa Street.

In Tel al-Hawa, south of Gaza City, four Palestinians, including two children, were killed when another multi-story building was struck. The Abu Ghneima apartment block in the same area was also targeted.

In al-Karama, northwest Gaza City, five civilians were killed in an airstrike on a crowd.

In Gaza City’s al-Yarmouk Street, two Palestinians were killed when the homes of the Harz and Madoukh families were hit.

Witnesses also reported overnight bombardments in several districts of Gaza City. The army detonated three booby-trapped robots east of Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and opened fire in the al-Baraka area.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed near the Netzarim Corridor when troops opened fire on aid seekers.

In the south, four Palestinians were killed in separate attacks in Khan Younis and Rafah, including two near another aid distribution site.

The latest casualties came after 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the enclave on Friday.

Israel’s ongoing military aggression has killed more than 64,750 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave and leaving it on the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

