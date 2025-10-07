29 Red Crescent Workers Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that 29 of its staff members have been killed while carrying out their humanitarian duties in the Gaza Strip since the start of the genocidal war, Wafa reported.

In a statement marking two years since the beginning of the devastating conflict, the PRCS expressed deep concern over the international community’s failure to end the ongoing humanitarian disaster faced by Palestinian civilians.

The organization stated that Israeli forces directly targeted its personnel despite their clearly marked humanitarian mission and the internationally protected Red Crescent emblem.

Among the victims were two paramedics who were assassinated while attempting to rescue five-year-old Hind Rajab and her family in January 2025. In another incident, eight paramedics were killed in March 2025 when Israeli airstrikes buried them under rubble alongside their ambulances.

The PRCS reported that several of its hospitals, clinics, and medical centers were forced to close due to severe damage from Israeli bombardments and evacuation orders. It described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, with “the stench of death filling every corner” and the remains of destroyed homes, schools, and roads dominating the landscape.

Humanitarian aid access, it said, remains extremely limited, leaving families without shelter, food, or clean water. Despite shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential supplies, PRCS volunteers and staff continue to deliver life-saving services under what it called “the most dangerous conditions, where international humanitarian law is ignored daily.”

PRCS President Younis Al-Khatib urged the world to act, saying, “It is time for the world to stop the killing in the Gaza Strip, end this senseless destruction, close this dark chapter in history, and instead ensure that humanity, justice, and dignity prevail in Palestine.” []

