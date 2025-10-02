SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

5 Views

Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A total of 223 international activists on board a Gaza-bound aid convoy were detained by Israeli forces, organizers announced on Thursday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said via the US social media platform X that 15 boats had been attacked by Israeli forces since late Wednesday, while another eight were believed to have come under attack or were currently being targeted.

On Instagram, the flotilla shared the names and nationalities of the 223 activists aboard the attacked vessels.

Meanwhile, the official flotilla tracker confirmed that 20 vessels had been intercepted by Israeli forces, while 24 others continued their course toward Gaza.

Also Read: Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

According to Erdem Ozveren, a Turkish activist participating in the global mission, their vessel was less than 30 nautical miles away from Gaza.

The convoy, carrying mainly humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It marked the first time in years that more than 50 ships had sailed together toward Gaza, carrying over 500 civilian supporters from more than 45 countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years. The siege was further tightened in March when Israel closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and human rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is becoming uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly. []

Also Read: US Activist on Global Sumud Flotilla Posts Video Claiming Abduction by Israeli Forces

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags: Israel, Gaza, Global Sumud Flotilla, international activists, Erdem Ozveren, Gaza blockade, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, 2.4 million population, famine, United Nations, human rights, Israeli attacks, civilian casualties

Also Read: Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Tag2.4 million population civilian casualties Erdem Ozveren Famine Gaza blockade Global Sumud Flotilla Human Rights humanitarian aid international activists Israel Israeli attacks medical supplies United Nations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

  • 16 minutes ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 6 hours ago
International

US Activist on Global Sumud Flotilla Posts Video Claiming Abduction by Israeli Forces

  • 7 hours ago
International

Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

  • 8 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • 24 hours ago
International

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 6 hours ago
International

Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 12:00 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

  • 3 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 1 hour ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us