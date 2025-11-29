174 Dead, 79 Missing in Hydrometeorological Disasters in Indonesia

Aceh, MINA – The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. Dr. Suharyanto provided an update on the handling of the hydrometeorological disasters hitting the provinces of North Sumatra, Aceh, and West Sumatra.

In a press conference from Silangit Airport, North Tapanuli, North Sumatra on Friday, he reported that the disasters have resulted in 174 deaths, 79 missing, and 12 injured.

In North Sumatra, the impact has been severe, with 116 fatalities and 42 people still missing. The casualties are spread across several regions, including North Tapanuli (11), Central Tapanuli (51), South Tapanuli (32), Sibolga City (17), Humbang Hasundutan (6), Padang Sidempuan City (1), and Pakpak Barat (2). Mandailing Natal reported no fatalities.

Evacuation sites are still being registered in most areas. Damage to infrastructure has disrupted transportation access, with several national and regional routes cut off due to floods and landslides.

Heavy equipment has been deployed to open access. Logistics, including rice, ready-to-eat meals, tents, tarps, and family kits, have been distributed. The central government has deployed personnel from BNPB, the military/police, and cross-ministerial support. To address telecommunication network failures, BNPB has distributed Starlink internet devices to evacuation sites and emergency command posts.

In Aceh Province, BNPB recorded 35 deaths, 25 missing, and 8 injured. The highest number of victims is from Bener Meriah, Southeast Aceh, and Central Aceh. Evacuees are spread across 20 districts/cities.

Significant damage to transportation access has left several districts like Gayo Lues, Aceh Tengah, and Bener Meriah inaccessible by land, making air routes the main alternative. Starlink devices have been installed in key areas to maintain emergency communication. Logistics have been distributed, and the central government has deployed 26 BNPB personnel and sent Presidential aid via three Hercules aircraft.

In West Sumatra, 23 deaths, 12 missing, and 4 injured have been recorded. Several areas reported evacuation points, with a provisional total of 3,900 refugee families. Damage to transport infrastructure, including five damaged bridges in Padang Pariaman and landslides on national and provincial routes, has been reported. Emergency logistics and Presidential aid have been distributed in affected areas like Tanah Datar and Bukittinggi City.

Simultaneous Weather Modification Operations

In response to the increased disaster risk, BNPB has initiated simultaneous Weather Modification Operations (OMC) in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. This cross-ministerial operation aims to mitigate disasters by potentially reducing rainfall in high-risk areas through cloud seeding to divert rain clouds to safer zones.

Operations in Aceh officially began on Friday. In North Sumatra, operations started earlier on Thursday and have already completed four flight sorties. Operations in West Sumatra are scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Head of BNPB is currently leading the emergency response for the three provinces from Silangit, North Tapanuli.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)