14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Wednesday following a series of new Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Seven Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli fighter jets bombed a home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City. In a separate strike, six more people were killed at Al-Falah School in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which was sheltering displaced families.

In central Gaza, one civilian was killed and others injured in a drone strike on the new refugee camp northwest of Al-Nuseirat. Meanwhile, Israeli forces also set fire to buildings near the Islamic University in southwestern Gaza City, causing extensive damage.

The attacks are part of Israel’s intensified bombardment aimed at fully occupying Gaza City.

Also Read: Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, displaced the vast majority of its population, and triggered famine conditions.

Efforts are ongoing to secure a ceasefire and broader peace agreement. Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war and begin rebuilding Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s Ongoing Excavation Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Fears of Structural Damage