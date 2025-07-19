Washington, MINA – Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has proposed an amendment to eliminate $500 million in funding allocated to Israel’s missile defense system, highlighting concerns over mounting US national debt and foreign aid expenses, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

Speaking during a House floor debate on the 2026 Pentagon appropriations package, Greene argued that the US government should no longer prioritize sending large amounts of aid abroad when domestic financial challenges persist.

“The United States is $37 trillion in debt, yet we continue to send hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign aid. This must stop,” said Greene, a member of the same party as former President Donald Trump.

Greene emphasized that Israel is a nuclear-armed country with strong military capabilities. “My amendment would strike $500 million in funding for nuclear-armed Israel’s missile defense system. Israel is more than capable of defending itself, and we’ve seen them do so on the global stage,” she said.

Also Read: Pope Leo Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ After Israeli Strike on Gaza Catholic Church

She also pointed to the broader US support for Israel, citing the $3.8 billion in annual assistance and an additional $8.7 billion granted through a 2024 supplemental security package.

Greene expressed frustration over recent US military expenditures during Israeli aggression, stating that 15%–20% of America’s terminal high altitude area defense (THAAD) missile stockpiles were used to shield Israel during strikes on Iran, costing US taxpayers over $800 million.

Touching on human rights concerns, Greene condemned the recent Israeli airstrike on a Catholic church in Gaza. “Israel bombed a Catholic church in Gaza, and an entire population is being wiped out amid the ongoing war,” she added, referring to the attack on the Church of the Holy Family, which left three dead and several injured.

Israel remains one of the largest recipients of UZ foreign assistance. From 1946 until 2024, it held the top spot before being surpassed by Ukraine. []

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)