US Calls for Action to Halt Weapons Flow to Sudan’s RSF

Niagara, MINA – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday urged immediate action to stop weapons supplies to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), warning that the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country is worsening at an alarming rate.

“I think something needs to be done to cut off the weapons and support that the RSF is getting as they continue with their advances,” Rubio told reporters after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Niagara, Canada.

He said Washington is coordinating with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to apply diplomatic pressure on the parties involved.

“I don’t want to get into calling anybody out in a press conference today, because what we want is a good outcome here. This needs to stop,” Rubio added, emphasizing that “they’re clearly receiving assistance from outside…and that needs to stop.”

The top US diplomat described the situation in Sudan as “horrifying,” citing humanitarian reports that levels of malnutrition and suffering among displaced civilians are “unprecedented.”

He accused the RSF of systematically committing atrocities, saying the group “agrees to things and never follows through with it.”

El-Basha Tibeig, an adviser to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, criticized Rubio’s remarks, calling them “an unfortunate step” that undermines US-led efforts to secure a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

On Sept. 12, the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, known as the “international Quad” called for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery and lay the groundwork for a permanent truce.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the situation in Sudan is deteriorating rapidly, while humanitarian organizations report that access to affected areas remains extremely limited due to ongoing violence.

Since the conflict erupted in April 2023 between Sudan’s army and the RSF, at least 40,000 people have been killed and more than 12 million displaced, according to the World Health Organization.

Last month, the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and was accused of carrying out massacres. The group now controls all five Darfur states, while the army retains most of Sudan’s remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

