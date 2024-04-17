UNSC to Vote Palestine’s UN Membership Application Draft

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council is set to vote on a draft resolution prepared by Algeria recommending Palestine’s admission as a member of the UN, Wafa reports.

“Draft resolution on the State of Palestine membership to the United Nations put in blue by @AlgeriaUN on behalf of the Arab Group,” Palestine’s mission to the UN said Tuesday.

The Arab Group issued on Wednesday a statement in which it expressed its total support for Palestine’s UN full membership application, calling on the UN Security Council’s members to accept the draft.

The Group said in a statement that it ‘continues its efforts to work constructively with the Security Council in fulfilling its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, in particular its responsibilities towards the State of Palestine and the Palestinian people, by expressing its unwavering support for the State of Palestine’s application for full membership in the United Nations. This is a long-overdue step that should have been taken not just since 2011, but since 1948.’

“We call on all members of the Security Council to vote in favor of the draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group and with the support of States from all regions of the world. At the very least, we implore Council members not to obstruct this critical initiative. Membership in the United Nations is crucial step in the right direction towards just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions. It is high time that the Palestinian people are fully empowered to exercise all their legitimate rights on the global stage as an important step towards promoting the rights of the Palestinian people and the realization of the international consensus on the two-State solution on the 4 June 1967 lines,” the Group said. (T/RE1/P2)

