SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNRWA Chief Condemns Israel’s Denial of Gaza Famine as Obscene Dehumanization

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). (Photo: UN)

Gaza, MINA – The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, condemned Israel’s denial of famine in Gaza as “the most obscene expression of dehumanization” in a statement on social media platform X on Sunday.

Lazzarini emphasized that “famine is the last calamity hitting the people of Gaza” and described the situation as “hell in all shapes.” His comments came after the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed on Friday that famine has taken hold in northern Gaza and is expected to spread further south by the end of September.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the IPC report as “an outright lie” and “a modern blood libel.” In response, Lazzarini urged the Israeli government to “stop promoting a different narrative, allow humanitarian organizations to provide assistance without restrictions, and permit international journalists to report independently from Gaza.”

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid despite stockpiled aid trucks at the border. Only limited quantities of aid have been allowed in, far insufficient for the needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million population.

Also Read: Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

Israel’s military aggression, which began in October 2023, has killed over 62,600 Palestinians and devastated the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Escalating Israeli Airstrikes, No Areas Safe

TagGaza famine humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli blockade Netanyahu Philippe Lazzarini UN report UNRWA war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Istanbul Gaza Conference (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Istanbul Gaza Conference Warns of Israel’s Three Types of War

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

UNRWA Chief Condemns Israel’s Denial of Gaza Famine as Obscene Dehumanization

  • 2 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Escalating Israeli Airstrikes, No Areas Safe

  • 6 hours ago
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Load More
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)
Asia

Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

  • 19 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Supports Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 21:49 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Indonesia

Beach Mosque Cultural Festival in Bali, Maritime Traditions and Islamic Values Harmony

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Asia

Australian-Israeli Relations Tense as Canberra Condemns Visa Revocation

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
America

Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 07:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us