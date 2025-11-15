UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) issued an urgent appeal on Saturday for the entry of shelter materials into the Gaza Strip, as heavy winter rains flooded the tents of displaced civilians, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

“Winter has come to Gaza,” UNRWA stated, noting that the rains are making desperate conditions even worse for families sheltering in makeshift tents.

The agency confirmed it has the necessary supplies ready but requires immediate access to deliver them. According to Gaza Civil Defense, dozens of tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis were flooded.

The severe weather, which began on Friday, has intensified the suffering of approximately 1.5 million displaced people. Israel continues to block the entry of essential shelter materials like tents and mobile homes, violating its obligations under the ceasefire agreement that started on October 10.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Impose Curfew in Hebron, Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Settler Holiday

The situation unfolds amid a war that has killed over 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation