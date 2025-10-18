UNRWA: 8,000 Teachers Ready to Return to Class for Gaza’s Children

Gaza, MINA — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that more than 8,000 of its teachers are prepared to help children in Gaza resume their education after months of disruption.

In a statement on X, the agency stressed that, as the largest humanitarian organization operating in the enclave, it must be allowed to carry out its work without obstruction. “Children in Gaza have been out of school for far too long,” UNRWA said, calling it essential for schools to reopen.

The announcement comes amid warnings from the agency that food prices in Gaza have reached record highs following the destruction and seizure of farmland by Israeli forces. UNRWA reported that almost all farmland in the territory has been “destroyed or rendered inaccessible,” leaving residents without their primary source of livelihood.

On Friday evening (Oct. 17), Israeli forces launched an airstrike on a civilian vehicle near Gaza City, killing more than a dozen members of the Shaaban family. According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense, the vehicle was carrying 11 people, including seven children and two women, when it was struck after crossing the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Zeitoun area.

Basal said the attack came without warning. “It was still possible to alert them or deal with the situation in ways that would not have caused deaths,” he said. “This attack proves the occupying forces remain intent on shedding blood and committing crimes against innocent civilians.”

The “yellow line” is an informal demarcation separating areas still held by Israeli forces from zones designated for Palestinian civilians under the ceasefire agreement reached on October 10. The truce, brokered through regional and international mediation, requires Israeli troops to gradually withdraw to positions behind the line.

Israel’s assault on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023 and only halted this month, has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The campaign has left the enclave devastated and nearly uninhabitable.[]

