UN Warns Gaza Humanitarian Situation ‘Extremely Dire’ as Winter Approaches

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations humanitarian office issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that the situation in the Gaza Strip remains “extremely dire,” despite a current ceasefire and ongoing relief efforts.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that recent heavy rainstorms have exacerbated the crisis, impacting over 18,600 households. Thousands of families have lost their shelters, seen their belongings damaged, or have been displaced once again, with these numbers expected to rise as assessments continue.

OCHA highlighted that the volume of aid entering Gaza is critically insufficient to meet the immense needs, especially with winter approaching. Since September, fewer than 60,000 tents, 346,000 tarpaulins, and 309,000 bedding items have been allowed into the territory, while hundreds of thousands of people urgently require shelter support.

The agency reiterated its call for Israel to allow restricted items, including equipment to rehabilitate critical infrastructure, into Gaza. It also re-emphasized “the need for NGOs to be permitted to bring assistance into Gaza, and for the opening of additional crossings” to enable faster and more efficient aid delivery to the beleaguered population.[]

Also Read: Israel Can Resume Gaza Aggression if Hamas Doesn’t Disarm: US

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)