SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Warns Gaza Humanitarian Situation ‘Extremely Dire’ as Winter Approaches

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)
Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations humanitarian office issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that the situation in the Gaza Strip remains “extremely dire,” despite a current ceasefire and ongoing relief efforts.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that recent heavy rainstorms have exacerbated the crisis, impacting over 18,600 households. Thousands of families have lost their shelters, seen their belongings damaged, or have been displaced once again, with these numbers expected to rise as assessments continue.

OCHA highlighted that the volume of aid entering Gaza is critically insufficient to meet the immense needs, especially with winter approaching. Since September, fewer than 60,000 tents, 346,000 tarpaulins, and 309,000 bedding items have been allowed into the territory, while hundreds of thousands of people urgently require shelter support.

The agency reiterated its call for Israel to allow restricted items, including equipment to rehabilitate critical infrastructure, into Gaza. It also re-emphasized “the need for NGOs to be permitted to bring assistance into Gaza, and for the opening of additional crossings” to enable faster and more efficient aid delivery to the beleaguered population.[]

Also Read: Israel Can Resume Gaza Aggression if Hamas Doesn’t Disarm: US

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid restrictions ceasefire Displacement Gaza humanitarian crisis OCHA Shelter United Nations winter

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israel Can Resume Gaza Aggression if Hamas Doesn’t Disarm: US

  • 4 minutes ago
Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Warns Gaza Humanitarian Situation ‘Extremely Dire’ as Winter Approaches

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • 5 hours ago
International

UNIFIL Reports Over 7,300 Israeli Violations of Lebanese Airspace Since Ceasefire

  • 15 hours ago
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Report Exposes Canada’s Role as ‘Weapons Transit Corridor’ for Israel

  • 18 hours ago
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Load More
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 23:27 WIB
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Israeli Forces detain Palestinians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 200 Palestinians in Beit Ummar Raids

  • 20 hours ago
Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Warns Gaza Humanitarian Situation ‘Extremely Dire’ as Winter Approaches

  • 4 hours ago
International

Syria, Jordan Condemn Netanyahu’s Visit to Occupied Syrian Buffer Zone

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Warns Government of Risks Behind Proposed Stabilization Force Deployment to Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us