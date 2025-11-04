SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

2 Views

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations announced on Monday that nearly 81% of all buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged, according to a new satellite assessment conducted by the UN Satellite Center. The findings highlight the immense scale of destruction after two years of Israeli attacks since October 2023, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said during a press conference that humanitarian efforts are ongoing but remain insufficient to meet the full scale of needs across Gaza. “The ongoing scale-up of the aid response is already having a positive impact on people in all areas of the strip. But much more is needed so that we can address the full scale of the needs and leave no one behind,” Haq stated.

He noted that renovation work is continuing in four schools, and in recent days, the UN and its partners have helped reopen five temporary learning spaces in Gaza City.

According to the UN assessment, northern Gaza has suffered the greatest increase in destruction since July 2025, with nearly 5,700 newly affected structures. Overall, more than 123,000 buildings have been completely destroyed, about 50,000 have sustained severe or moderate damage, and 24,000 are possibly damaged.

The ongoing conflict has claimed over 68,000 lives in Gaza. Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on October 10 under a 20-point peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel has reportedly violated the truce multiple times.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us