Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Supporting New York Declaration to Recognize Palestinian State

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Member of the United Nations General Assembly vote on the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York.

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution supporting the New York Declaration, which seeks to recognize a Palestinian State and advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The resolution, titled “Adoption of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” was passed with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

Introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, the declaration was co-signed by 17 member states at an international conference held at the UN Headquarters in New York in July 2025.

“This declaration stems from the work carried out during the conference on July 28–30, 2025, and was drafted in collaboration with the 17 co-chairs of the working groups,” said Jérôme Bonnafont, France’s Representative to the UN.

“This declaration sets out a single roadmap for achieving a two-state solution,” he continued.

Israel and the US opposed the resolution. []

