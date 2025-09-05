UN Calls for Continuation of Two-State Solution Talks

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly has called for the resumption of a high-level international summit on the two-state solution, scheduled for September 22.

“This is to revive a process that was suspended during the summer amid escalating violence in the Middle East,” the UN said in a statement on Friday, as reported by Arab News.

The statement came following a proposal by Saudi Arabia and France that was adopted despite strong objections from Israel and the United States.

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

The High-Level International Conference for a Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question was initially convened during the 79th General Assembly session but was postponed on July 30.

The conference will now resume during the 80th session of the General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government, underscoring the urgent need for an international push toward a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Speaking before the vote on the proposal, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, delivering remarks on behalf of Riyadh and Paris, said the initiative was not aimed at any particular party but rather “reflects our shared commitment to upholding international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

He added that the situation in Palestine has never been worse. Rising violence, deepening humanitarian suffering, and diminishing hopes for peace all underscore the urgency of collective responsibility. []

Also Read: Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)