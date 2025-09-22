UK Updates Official Maps to Recognize Palestine as a State

London, MINA – The British government has officially updated its maps of the Middle East to label Palestine for the first time, following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement on Sunday recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state.

The update, reflected on the UK Foreign Office’s travel advice page, now refers to the regions as “Palestine (West Bank)” and “Palestine (Gaza)”, replacing the previous designation of “Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

A notice on the page confirmed the change: “This page has been updated from ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’ to ‘Palestine’.”

The decision aligns the UK with over 150 countries that have formally recognized Palestinian statehood. Starmer made the announcement ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the UK’s commitment to peace in the region.

Also Read: UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of the peace and the two-state solution,” Starmer said in a video address. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: France Officially Recognizes State of Palestine, Macron Announces at UN Conference