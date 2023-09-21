Select Language

Türkiye Welcomes Talks in Saudi Arabia on Peace Process in Yemen

Photo: Oman Observer

Istanbul, MINA – Türkiye said on Wednesday that it welcomes talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the war in Yemen and called for constructive support from all parties for a lasting solution.

“We welcome the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh with the participation of Oman aimed at advancing the peace process in Yemen and call on all parties to constructively support the peace process to achieve a lasting solution in Yemen,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Türkiye will continue to resolutely support the preservation of the national unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Yemen,” it added.

Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14 invited a Houthi delegation for peace talks in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Also Read:  SAUDI GRAND MUFTI SCREENING IRANIAN MOVIE MOHAMMAD (PBUH)

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi captured much of the country, including the capital Sana’a. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

