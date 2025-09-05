Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Washington is engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas regarding hostages held in Gaza and urged the group to release all remaining captives.

“We are in very deep negotiations with Hamas,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “If you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty.”

Trump said there are about 20 hostages the US wants released, though some may have recently died. “I think of the 20, there could be some that have recently died, is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong,” he said. “There are 20 people, maybe a little less, but there are 20 people that we want out. We want the bodies.”

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, around 250 hostages were taken into Gaza. Israel estimates that nearly 50 hostages remain in captivity, with about 20 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, with reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect causing numerous deaths, according to human rights groups.

On Aug. 18, Hamas accepted a ceasefire and hostage deal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Israel, however, has yet to respond, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering plans to move forward with occupying Gaza City.

Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

