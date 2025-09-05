SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

4 Views

Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Washington is engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas regarding hostages held in Gaza and urged the group to release all remaining captives.

“We are in very deep negotiations with Hamas,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “If you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty.”

Trump said there are about 20 hostages the US wants released, though some may have recently died. “I think of the 20, there could be some that have recently died, is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong,” he said. “There are 20 people, maybe a little less, but there are 20 people that we want out. We want the bodies.”

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, around 250 hostages were taken into Gaza. Israel estimates that nearly 50 hostages remain in captivity, with about 20 believed to be alive.

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, with reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect causing numerous deaths, according to human rights groups.

On Aug. 18, Hamas accepted a ceasefire and hostage deal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Israel, however, has yet to respond, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering plans to move forward with occupying Gaza City.

Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

Tagceasefire Gaza genocide Hamas hostages ICC ICJ Israel Middle East negotiations Netanyahu Palestine Trump United States war crimes White House

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

US Pentagon (photo: ED News)
America

Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

  • 24 minutes ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

  • 4 hours ago
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israeli Military Attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Reaches 64,300

  • 15 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN: Over 40% of Gaza Aid Missions Blocked by Israel

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Load More
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

China Voices Support for Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us