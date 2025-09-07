Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Israel has accepted his proposed ceasefire deal, while warning the Palestinian resistance group Hamas of “consequences” if it refuses the offer.

“Everyone wants the hostages HOME. Everyone wants this war to end!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well.”

The US president added a direct threat: “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

However, Israel’s acceptance has not yet been publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Egypt and Qatar have been leading indirect mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. Hamas agreed on Aug. 18 to a proposal for a 60-day truce, though Israel has not officially responded.

Trump’s remarks come amid growing international pressure to halt Israel’s military aggression, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities. The aggression has left the enclave devastated and facing famine conditions. []

