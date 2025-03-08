SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Three Palestinians in Rafah Killed by Israeli Drone Strike

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – At least three Palestinians were killed as Israeli tanks fired intensively and a drone strike targeted a group of people in Rafah, Palestine Chronicle reported.

An Israeli drone strike targeted Palestinian civilians east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, killing two people, Al-Jazeera reported.

Later on Saturday morning, a third Palestinian was reportedly killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, also east of Rafah. The area has seen intensified Israeli attacks in recent days.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks have been firing heavily around the Rafah crossing, a key point for humanitarian aid and movement in the southern Gaza Strip.

The situation on the ground remains tense as bombardments continue in various parts of the enclave.

At the same time, Israel has kept the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing closed for the seventh consecutive day, further deepening the humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

