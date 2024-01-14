Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv to Demand Resignation of Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli protesters closed a major street Saturday in Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of Israeli prisoners from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Protesters calling for the dismissal of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages from Gaza closed Ayalon Street as part of their protest actions,” said private Channel 12.

It noted that the closure of the street was an unusual step.

Police reportedly arrested eight Israelis on charges of participating in the street closure.

The closure coincided with thousands of Israelis demonstrating in the center of Tel Aviv to demand the release of the hosts held in Gaza, according to Channel 12.​​​​​​​

Hundreds also reportedly demonstrated in the city of Haifa to demand the immediate resignation of the Netanyahu government, accusing it of failing to manage the war in Gaza.

This comes as the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, announced Saturday that it lost connection with a group holding four Israeli hostages detained in Gaza since 2014.

Hamas links the negotiations for the release of Israeli hosts it holds to “a complete cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip,” a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected, stating its “understanding for temporary humanitarian pauses.”

Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, are spearheading efforts to achieve a second temporary pause in Gaza.

The first pause was reached in November that resulted in the release of 105 detainees held by Hamas, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens, and one from the Philippines. There were 240 Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israel.

Israel estimates the presence of “137 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip,” according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)