Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands in New York Protest Israel’s Starvation of Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
New York, MINA – Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Manhattan, New York, under the slogan “Stop the Starvation of Gaza,” demanding an end to what they described as genocide in the Gaza Strip and calling for a halt to US aid to Israel.

Demonstrators stressed that American support is directly funding a systematic starvation campaign against Palestinian civilians.

The large-scale march, described as a major march for humanity, drew the participation of human rights and humanitarian organizations, alongside musical bands, with nearly 200 groups united in support of justice and peace. Participants voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

Speakers and activists rejected Israel’s ongoing occupation and deadly policies, emphasizing that the march was not only a form of protest but also a clear declaration that human rights defenders and activists would not remain silent in the face of an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us