Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syria, Jordan Condemn Netanyahu's Visit to Occupied Syrian Buffer Zone

Illustration: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of Zionist soldiers. (Photo: @EliAfriatISR / X)

Damascus, MINA – Syria and Jordan issued strong condemnations on Wednesday following a field tour conducted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Israeli-occupied buffer zone in southern Syria.

Netanyahu visited the area alongside key officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. The move prompted an immediate and forceful response from Damascus.

In an official statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced the “illegitimate visit” as a “grave violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The ministry asserted that the tour was a provocative attempt “to impose a fait accompli” that contravenes UN Security Council resolutions and entrenches Israeli aggression. It reiterated Syria’s demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from its territory, declaring all Israeli measures in the south “null and void” under international law.

Echoing Damascus, Jordan also condemned the visit. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fuad Al-Majali called it a “flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty,” a “blatant breach of international law,” and a “dangerous escalation” that fuels regional tension. Jordan expressed full solidarity with Syria and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its “provocative and illegal aggressions.”

This incident follows Israel’s expansion into the demilitarized buffer zone after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Both Syria and Jordan have demanded that Israel comply with its international obligations and withdraw from the occupied territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag1974 Disengagement Agreement Benjamin Netanyahu buffer zone Golan Heights international law Israel Jordan Middle East tension occupation. Syria

