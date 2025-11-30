SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Sudan’s Army Seizes Several Areas in South Kordofan After Heavy Clashes with Paramilitary RSF

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army has seized several areas west of Abbasiya Tagali in South Kordofan following intense clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

According to witnesses, army troops captured Tabsa, al-Damra, Gardoud Jama, and al-Mureib after heavy fighting. Controlling these areas west of Abbasiya Tagali is expected to prevent further attacks on the city by the RSF and its allies. The Nuba Mountains community platform, a local NGO, confirmed the army’s takeover of these locations.

Army personnel posted videos showing troops celebrating their control of Tabsa and al-Damra with local civilians. Neither the army, the RSF, nor SPLM-North has officially commented on these developments.

The three Kordofan states have experienced weeks of fierce fighting between the army and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Currently, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region, while the army holds most areas in the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has resulted in at least 40,000 fatalities and displaced 12 million people according to the World Health Organization.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

  • 5 hours ago
