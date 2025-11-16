SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

South Africa Probes ‘Mysterious’ Charter Flight Bringing 153 Palestinian

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Cape Town, MINA – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an investigation into a “mysterious” chartered flight that brought 153 Palestinian refugees from Gaza into the country without proper documentation on Thursday.

The passengers, who arrived via Nairobi, Kenya, were initially denied entry due to missing departure stamps in their passports and lack of return tickets or accommodation addresses.

After being stranded on the tarmac at OR Tambo International Airport for over 10 hours, the group was eventually granted a 90-day visa exemption.

However, 23 passengers had already departed to other destinations. The Palestinian Embassy in South Africa stated that the flight was arranged by an “unregistered and misleading organization” that exploited Gazans’ humanitarian conditions, collected payments of $1,400-$2,000 per person, and facilitated irregular travel.

Also Read: US Special Envoy to Meet with Hamas Official

While Israeli military authorities acknowledged approving the departure through a “third country,” humanitarian groups and passengers accused Israel of coordinating an “ethnic cleansing” operation. One passenger described the 24-hour journey as a “trip of suffering,” noting they left without knowing their final destination and that Israeli authorities did not stamp their travel documents.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: German Opposition Party Urges End to the Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Movement

Tagcharter flight Cyril Ramaphosa ethnic cleansing Gaza humanitarian crisis immigration Israeli authorities Palestinian refugees South Africa visa exemption

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display (photo: Wafa)
Europe

Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display

  • 3 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents, Deepen Misery for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Hind Rajab Foundation Sues Israeli Rapper-Soldier for War Crimes in Czech Court

  • 6 hours ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

South Africa Probes ‘Mysterious’ Charter Flight Bringing 153 Palestinian

  • 7 hours ago
Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 19 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Two Years of Israeli Genocide Fail to Halt Gaza Students’ Academic Achievements

  • 9 hours ago
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

US Special Envoy to Meet with Hamas Official

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • Saturday, 15 November 2025 - 18:00 WIB
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

South Africa Probes ‘Mysterious’ Charter Flight Bringing 153 Palestinian

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us