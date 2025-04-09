Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Visa Issuance for Several Countries

Riyadh, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend the issuance of short-term visas for citizens of 14 countries, including Indonesia, starting April 13, 2025. The policy aims to regulate the influx of visitors ahead of this year’s Hajj season.

According to Gulf News, the suspended visa categories include business visit visas (single and multiple entries), electronic tourist visas (e-tourist visas), and family visit visas.

In addition to Indonesia, the countries affected by this decision are India, Pakistan, Egypt, Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.

Travelers who already hold valid visas are still allowed to enter the Kingdom until April 13, 2025, and are required to depart no later than April 29, 2025.

Also Read: Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

India, Pakistan, and Indonesia are among the countries with the world’s largest Muslim populations. As such, this policy is considered significant, especially with high demand for Hajj each year.

The decision follows the severe overcrowding experienced during last year’s Hajj season, where a large number of pilgrims reportedly entered the Kingdom using non-Hajj visas, leading to chaos on the ground. The extreme heat further exacerbated the situation, with over 1,200 pilgrims reportedly losing their lives.

The Saudi authorities stated that the new policy is part of broader efforts to improve safety and coordination during the pilgrimage.

Basil Al-Sisi, a representative from Egypt’s Chamber of Tourism Companies, stated in a TV interview that the ban targets countries considered to have contributed to last year’s Hajj issues.

Also Read: US Airstrike in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Kills 4 and Injures 16

In line with the new policy, Saudi authorities have also updated the guidelines for Umrah visas. Umrah visas will be issued annually from 14 Dhul-Hijjah to 1 Shawwal. Pilgrims will be allowed entry into the Kingdom between 14 Dhul-Hijjah and 15 Shawwal, and are required to leave the holy sites no later than 1 Dhul-Qa’dah.

Saudi officials emphasized that all pilgrims must use visas that correspond with their intended religious purpose. Legal actions will be taken against violators of this regulation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law