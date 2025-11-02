SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia Reduces Umrah Visa Validity to 30 Days

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 50 minutes ago

Riyadh, MINA — The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced a new regulation reducing the validity period of the Umrah visa to 30 days from the date of issuance, effective next week. The policy is part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to enhance administrative efficiency and optimize the management of Umrah pilgrims.

While the entry validity has been shortened, the maximum permissible stay for pilgrims within Saudi Arabia remains up to three months from the date of arrival, the ministry confirmed in a statement quoted by Saudi Gazette on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the adjustment aims to streamline visa processing, regulate pilgrim inflows, and ensure a safer and more efficient pilgrimage experience.

“This measure is designed to improve the global management of Umrah operations, ensuring services are delivered with greater safety, order, and comfort,” the ministry stated.

Since the beginning of the new Umrah season in June 2025, Saudi Arabia has welcomed over four million foreign pilgrims, marking a record figure for the past five months compared to previous years.

Under the revised policy, Umrah visas unused within 30 days of issuance will be automatically voided, requiring applicants to reapply if they intend to travel later. The measure seeks to reduce visa backlog and maintain a steady, regulated flow of pilgrims.

Ahmed Bajaeifer, Advisor to the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, said the new framework will help alleviate congestion in Makkah and Madinah.

“This policy ensures that pilgrim movements are more efficiently coordinated while maintaining the highest standards of safety and comfort,” Bajaeifer said.

Saudi authorities emphasized that the reform aligns with the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah sector, supporting a more sustainable and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience for millions each year.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHajj and Umrah reforms Hajj digital transformation Saudi Arabia pilgrimage Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi tourism policy Umrah pilgrims record Umrah policy 2025 Umrah regulations Umrah travel update Umrah visa 30 days Umrah visa news Umrah visa validity visa management Saudi Arabia

About Us