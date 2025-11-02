Riyadh and Madinah Named in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced that Riyadh and Madinah have officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Riyadh was recognized in the design category, while Madinah received recognition for gastronomy, marking a continued expansion of Saudi Arabia’s presence among the world’s most creative and innovative cities, Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday.

The announcement followed UNESCO’s approval of the 2025 evaluation results, formally adding the two Saudi cities to the global network that celebrates urban centers leveraging creativity as a driver for sustainable urban and cultural development.

The nomination highlights Riyadh’s dynamic design landscape—spanning architecture, urban, industrial, interior, product, and digital design—reflecting its growing status as a regional innovation hub.

Dr. Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, described this as a historic milestone reflecting the Kingdom’s ambition to position Riyadh as a global model in harnessing creativity for urban and cultural development.

She added that the Commission aims to strengthen Riyadh’s position as a global capital of design, inspiring other cities through initiatives that support creative practices, reinforce public-private-academic collaboration, and empower Saudi designers to play a leading role in achieving Vision 2030 goals.

UNESCO also announced the inclusion of Madinah as a Creative City of Gastronomy—the second Saudi city to receive this recognition after Buraidah.

The nomination was led by the Culinary Arts Commission in cooperation with the Madinah Region Development Authority, the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, and a network of public, private, and non-profit entities.

Madinah’s culinary heritage reflects its historical role as a crossroads of cultures and trade routes. The city is known for its fertile volcanic soil, diverse agricultural produce, and traditional dishes passed down through generations.

This recognition underscores Madinah’s role as a center of cultural diversity and culinary innovation, opening new opportunities for international cooperation and sustainable local development.

Madinah is home to Saudi Arabia’s first culinary market, Souq Al-Tabbakhah, which fosters partnerships between local chefs and private enterprises to develop the city’s food industry while preserving its authenticity.

The city also focuses on documenting traditional recipes, reducing food waste, and empowering entrepreneurs in the gastronomy sector.

Saudi Arabia now has five cities within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Al-Ahsa (2015) for Crafts and Folk Art, Buraidah (2021) for Gastronomy, Taif (2024) for Literature, Riyadh (2025) for Design, and Madinah (2025) for Gastronomy.

Established in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network includes 350 cities across more than 100 countries in eight fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, music, and architecture.

The network promotes global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the integration of culture and creativity into sustainable urban development.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

