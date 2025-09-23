SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

15 Views

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called on the international community to guarantee the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He delivered the statement during the United Nations (UN) High-Level Summit on the two-state solution for peace in Palestine, held at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States on Tuesday. The summit was broadcast live on the official UN website.

“We must guarantee the state of Palestine, but Indonesia also declares that once Israel recognizes the independence and statehood of Palestine, Indonesia will immediately recognize the State of Israel and will support all security guarantees for Israel,” Prabowo said, receiving a round of applause from the delegates in attendance.

The president emphasized that recognition of statehood is a pathway to peace. Referring to the “New York Declaration,” he highlighted it as a fair and peaceful roadmap toward a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

“Recognition of statehood must mean peace. Recognition must mean real opportunities for lasting peace. This must be genuine peace for all parties,” he underlined.

Prabowo urged the countries participating in the summit to immediately recognize Palestine and stressed the urgency of halting the ongoing war in Gaza.

“We must recognize Palestine now. We must stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Ending the war must be our top priority. We must overcome hatred, fear, and suspicion. We must achieve the peace humanity needs,” he added.

President Prabowo attended the UN summit accompanied by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet Secretary.

Also Read: Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

