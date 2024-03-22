Palestinians Martyred since Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Reaches to 31,988

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian martyred from Israel’s brutal, ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 31,988, medical sources said on Thursday as quoted by Wafa.

They said that at least 74,188 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“At least 65 people were killed and 92 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” the sources added.

The sources noted that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers cannot reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)