Palestinian Health Ministry: 4469 Palestinians Killed by Israel in Gaza Strip and West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli occupation forces killed 4469 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the start of its aggression on October 7, WAFA reported.

It said that 4385 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as confirmed by the hospitals and more than 14,000 wounded, stressing that 70 percent of the dead were children, women and elderly, as the numbers are expected to multiply with more people are being killed and wounded in the non-stop attacks and as bodies are extracted from under the rubble of their destroyed homes.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed 84 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,400, it said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)